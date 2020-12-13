Technical fault delays NZX opening trade

Trading on the NZX has been delayed due to a technical fault. Photo / File

The NZX said the opening of the share market had been delayed until 11.30 am due to a technical issue.

The problem was not related to cyberattacks that disrupted trading in September, a spokesman for the exchange said.

Trading on the Fonterra Shareholders Market had also been temporarily delayed.

The exchange said the issue centred on the interface between its clearing and settlement and trading systems.

"While this does not relate to NZX's trading system, some participants rely on this functionality for real-time order management," NZX said.

The NZX suffered a series of cyberattacks in September, which necessitated the launch of a backup site.