Tech problem takes down Spark’s website, voicemail, XtraMail, delay store openings

Photo / 123rf

Spark says tech problems have hit a number of its services this morning.

“We’re aware of an issue currently impacting our back-end systems. This means customers may be unable to call Spark, access our website, app, voicemail services, or their Xtramail. Because our systems are currently down, the opening of some stores may be delayed today,” the telco posted on Twitter.

Spark added, “Please note customers’ broadband, landline, and mobile services are unaffected. We are working with urgency to get our back-end systems up and running and will update customers here as we know more.”

In replies to customers, the telco said it could not give an estimated time for the problem to be fixed.

Spark has been asked for comment.