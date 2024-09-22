Advertisement
Tech Insider: Spark puts some numbers around its big Transpower win, Infratil downgraded, Microsoft’s plan to reboot nuclear plant

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
Power lines glinting in the sun at Transpower's Ōtāhuhu substation. TransGO – Transpower's private telecommunications system – helps monitor substations and the national grid operator's systems as a whole, and helps it set the wholesale prices that form a big chunk of your power bill. Photo / Alex Burton

Spark will help our national grid operator hold it together through a $100m comms network upgrade. Microsoft plans to reboot the Three Mile Island nuclear plant (last seen melting down on Jane Fonda). And high-flying Consumer reveals a class of inkjet that doesn’t rip you off. How cold weather can challenge an EV.

