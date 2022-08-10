Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Tauranga electric motorbike maker Ubco set to double sales on back of US deal

7 minutes to read
Katherine Sandford, CEO of Tauranga-based electric motorbike maker Ubco, on her company's 2X2 Adventure Bike. Photo / File

Katherine Sandford, CEO of Tauranga-based electric motorbike maker Ubco, on her company's 2X2 Adventure Bike. Photo / File

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Tauranga-based electric motorbike maker Ubco says it's set to more than double its revenue this year on the back of a big US deal.

Chief executive Katherine Sandford told the Herald earlier this week, "We

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.