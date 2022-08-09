Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Kiwi-American firms: Allbirds dives on warning, Rocket Lab gets boost

4 minutes to read
Tim Brown at the Allbirds store at Britomart, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tim Brown at the Allbirds store at Britomart, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Allbirds, co-founded by Kiwi Tim Brown, posted a better-than-expected June quarter result but saw its Nasdaq-listed shares dive after it warned that the cost-of-living crisis was finally catching up with its customers.

The sustainable footwear

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.