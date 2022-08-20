Advertisement

Business

Tara Iti gold club: The who's who of millionaire golfers who own a slice of Tara Iti

US billionaire Ric Kayne explains why he wants to build two new golf courses north of Auckland, in a $50m+ plan.

NZ Herald
Nestled in the dunes near the exclusive Tara Iti golf course at Managwhai are luxury homes built by multi-millionaire club members. Photo / Supplied
Tara Iti, a private golf course at Te Arai, south of Mangawhai, attracts only the very wealthy with its massive joining fee and multimillion-dollar homes. Jane Phare reveals who they are.

They arrive in helicopters,

