An artist's impression of how Takapuna Central might look. Photo / Takapuna Central Apartments

A $33.2 million carpark site in Takapuna's heart has been sold to developers Willis Bond who plan a $400m apartment/office/restaurant/shopping scheme there.

How much the Wellington-headquartered development business paid owner Eke Panuku remains secret in the controversial deal, hotly debated for many years.

The new multi-level Toka Puia carpark, which opened in 2020, replaces the Waiwharariki Anzac Square site at 38 Hurstmere Rd/40 Anzac St next to Potters Park and Lake Rd.

Willis Bond managing director Mark McGuinness said his business had been working on the scheme, to be called Takapuna Central, for up to three years. Associated construction company LT McGuinness will put up the buildings.

The first will be a 115-unit 10-level apartment building with above-ground car parks to save digging costs. Sales will start from $650,000 "but some in the millions".

Mark McGuinness, of Willis Bond, showing the Wynyard Quarter plans. Photo / Dean Purcell

Asked how much Willis Bond had paid for the almost 1ha flat site, McGuinness said that wasn't being disclosed. Nor would the vendor say.

Asked why Auckland public land should be sold to a Wellington developer, he said: "The starting point is a rainswept carpark. Everyone is going to be very pleased with the outcome, and we're not a Wellington developer, we're a New Zealand developer."

Auckland Council values the 7000sq m 40 Anzac St site at $28m and 38 Hurstmere Rd at $5.2m.

Some members of the Devonport Takapuna local board have opposed the sale.

Devonport Takapuna Local Board chair Ruth Jackson said: "I am saddened by council's decision to sell so much of the large 40 Anzac St site and only provide a small public space in return. It seems to me that we have lost a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Keeping the whole site would have given scope for a world-class public space to serve many generations into the future, she said.

The Takapuna carpark (centre) land, sold to Willis Bond for a secret sum. Photo / Supplied

"It could have provided multiple different zones to cater for people of all different ages, stages and abilities and been able to support large events attracting many visitors into the heart of Takapuna," Jackson said, advocating underground carparking.

But McGuinness said that would have been too expensive and he said his plan is best.

Trish Deans, a local board member, said Panuku had "ignored" points made by the board and did not want its input which disappointed her.

All up, the site between the Monterey Cinemas and Shore City is 9050sq m and now run as the public numberplate-registered Anzac St carpark.

McGuinness said stage one's apartments would cover 2760sq m of the site and be marketed towards the end of this year.

"This collaborative masterplan approach will see Takapuna Central become a cornerstone of the regeneration of Takapuna's town centre. Once completed, this key centre block will offer premium apartments, office space, and carefully curated retail and hospitality options, all cohesively designed to complement and enhance the surrounds of this seaside community," a joint Willis Bond/Panuku statement said.

"Everyone is going to be very pleased with it," Mark McGuinness says of the new scheme. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Eke Panuku priority location director for the north Kate Cumberpatch said Willis Bond was renowned for understanding how to offer comprehensive mixed-use buildings.

Planning committee chairman Chris Darby said the deal was a great example of how public and private sector collaboration could enhance, improve and bring life to the town centre.

"Today's announcement will inspire even greater confidence in the future of Takapuna by local residents, business owners and future investors, and will deliver the high-quality outcomes I always envisaged for this anchor project," Darby said.

"What was once a soulless windy carpark is about to become a hugely desirable place to visit, live, shop and dine, with new homes, businesses and public space," Darby said.

Architectus, which Willis Bond worked with on the Wynyard Quarter, and Cheshire Architects did the master plan for the land.

Construction is due to start later next year.