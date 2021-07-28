Taco Bell hints at opening a Dunedin outlet

A message posted on social media hints at another new outlet for New Zealand. Photo / jetcityimage, 123rf.com

Taco Bell is expected to open a restaurant in Dunedin after a cryptic post on social media hinted at the move.

The restaurant chain, which sells Mexican-style cuisine, posted an image it said had clues to a new location.

The image featured such Dunedin landmarks as Baldwin St, Larnach Castle and St Paul's Cathedral.

Restaurant Brands, which owns the Taco Bell brand, did not respond to requests for comment yesterday to confirm the location of the potential eatery.

Online rumours suggested a site could be at 644 Great King St, which previously housed a Coupland's Bakery outlet.

The former home of Coupland's Bakery, in Great King St, Dunedin, may become the site of Taco Bell. Photo / Gerard O'Brien, ODT

Colliers leasing agent Dean Collins confirmed the building had been leased, but he was not able to confirm the identity of the lessee.

There are currently five Taco Bell restaurants in New Zealand - three in Auckland and one each at Taupiri and Christchurch.