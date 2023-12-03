Voyager 2023 media awards
Supie investors David Oliver and Ben Kepes front up after online grocery start-up collapse

Chris Keall
By
6 mins to read
Auckland-based online grocery business Supie and two related firms went into voluntary administration on October 29, owing around $3 million. Days later, liquidators were appointed.

Two of Supie’s backers have fronted up to the Herald, answering some of the questions raised by the social media mob - and raising some bigger ones about where we’re heading as a country.

