Summer questions: NDA Group's Mark Eglinton says people can only hunker down for so long

NDA Group CEO Mark Eglinton. Photo / Supplied

Mark Eglinton is chief executive of global stainless steel engineering business NDA Group.

How was 2021 for your business?

Overall 2021 was a challenging year for all of our people. At a macro level it felt quite directionless and as a result the business activity itself was lumpy with a number of key projects being delayed.

How is your business planning to tackle 2022?

Looking into 2022 the activity in the sectors we serve is very positive with dairy, beverage, waters, pharmaceuticals and energy all having strong outlooks.

Are you optimistic 2022 will be better than 2021? If so, in what way?

Yes, people are better equipped to deal with the uncertainty, we are seeing significantly more conviction around decision making on capital projects.

What will be the major challenges and opportunities in 2022 for your business and sector?

We are anticipating capacity constraints throughout 2022, primarily from a skilled labour perspective and particularly in Australia and the US. Once resolved we anticipate strong volume growth in all regions.

How do you think the Government has handled the Covid-19 crisis?

No comment

What are two key things the Government should do for New Zealand's economic recovery?

I would like to see a much more targeted fiscal spending program that really makes a difference in key sectors like health and education.

What was the most interesting non-Covid business story of 2021?

The rebranding of NDA Australia and New Zealand to Tira: Bringing Steel to Life.

What are your predictions for 2022?

People and businesses will seek to move forward quickly, you can only hunker down for so long.

What's the worst mistake you made since the pandemic?

Living in Auckland.

What's the best move/response you made to the pandemic?

We made sure our people knew our plan - quickly.

What's the best advice you've ever received as a CEO?

One of the key roles of the CEO is to make complex decisions, easy. If done effectively the business will maintain good forward momentum.

What's the worst advice?

"The forecast is in the bag".

Where are you holidaying this summer?

Well obviously it will be in New Zealand, but I am visualising a beach, a beer and a beanbag.