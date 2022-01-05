Voyager 2021 media awards
Summer Questions: Christchurch Airport's Malcolm Johns on how NZ's world could open up

3 minutes to read
Christchurch Airport CEO Malcolm Johns says company has stayed profitable. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

Malcolm Johns is chief executive of Christchurch Airport

How would you describe 2021 for your business?

Incredibly challenging but hugely rewarding. We have remained profitable throughout and that has not been easy with borders closed

