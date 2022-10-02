Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sub-prime: Musk's Optimus humanoid robot can barely wave

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk (right) with 'Optimus'. Photo / Tesla

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk (right) with 'Optimus'. Photo / Tesla

A rudimentary prototype of the robot that Elon Musk claims will one day be a part of everyday life for millions of people made its first, tentative public appearance late on Friday - pushed on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.