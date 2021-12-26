'Starting to freak us out': Robot's realistic response stuns engineers

The highly realistic robot has lifelike facial features and cutting-edge artificial intelligence that enables it to "develop interaction" with people. Photo / EA

Rise of the machines may not be far away. Incredible footage of a lifelike android reacting to a human invading its "personal space" has completely freaked everyone out, including the engineers who made it.

UK tech company Engineered Arts revealed details of a highly realistic robot they had developed that not only has lifelike facial features, but cutting-edge artificial intelligence that enables it to "develop interaction" with people. The incredible creation, nicknamed Ameca, has high-resolution cameras for eyes, which it uses to scan its surroundings and assess how to react.

Ameca is reportedly available to purchase or rent, but with the price tag remaining undisclosed it is likely there would be a few too many zeros in that number for most people to get their hands on "the perfect humanoid robot platform for human-robot interaction".

The incredible technological feat can smile, blink, gasp in surprise, even scratch its nose. For fun, Ameca will also partake in a staring contest with its owner, among other cutting- edge features.

According to EA, it can "strike an instant rapport with anybody", aided by Ameca's lifelike appearance and mannerisms.

"Human-like artificial intelligence needs a human-like artificial body," Engineered Arts wrote of Ameca.

The recently released video shows Ameca responding - as most of us would - to an engineer waving her finger in front of its nose, scrunching up its face in displeasure before batting the human arm gently away with its own robotic hand.

Ameca then turns and looks directly into the camera.

"This is even starting to freak us out," Engineered Arts posted under the video.

Ameca is designed to test artificial intelligence and machine learning systems. It is "the perfect platform to develop interaction between us humans and any metaverse or digital realm", EA stated.

Those who wish to boldly explore this new technology - and can afford it - will "gain access to all the robots [sic] data, control it as [their] personal avatar, animate and simulate, all available from anywhere in the world."

In another bizarre twist, the company confirms Ameca's parts are modular and will work independently from one another, so there is "no need for a full robot" if you don't want the whole shebang.

"You can have just a head, or even only an arm," according to Engineered Arts.

At this stage Ameca is unable to walk, so at least it won't follow you into the bathroom. Engineers and programmers are hoping to overcome the "difficult task" of getting Ameca to walk in future updates.

"The modular architecture allows for future upgrades, both physically and software, to enhance Ameca's abilities, all without having to fork out for an entire new robot."

It may not be Skynet, but man is this enough to make anyone who grew up in the 90s a bit nervous.