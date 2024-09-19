Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Stock Takes: Woolworths urged to sell NZ arm, Auckland Airport capital raise sets new record, council step closer to selling stake

By &
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Woolworths has been urged by some investors to divest its New Zealand arm.

Woolworths has been urged by some investors to divest its New Zealand arm.

Some investors are pushing Woolworth Group’s Australian leadership to sell its New Zealand operations.

The Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported that major investors “want the retailing giant to focus on turning around its

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business