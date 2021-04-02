Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Steven Joyce: Government's direction - Forward into the past

6 minutes to read
Grant Robertson is applying band-aids on top of band-aids. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Grant Robertson is applying band-aids on top of band-aids. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By: Steven Joyce

OPINION:

The first rule for a government minister put in charge of a New Zealand industry should be: "don't break it". Even a small sector has thousands of actors, most of whom have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.