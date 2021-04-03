NZME radio internship team launches new audio network

Seven 20-somethings have designed and built "Kick", a youth-focused digital audio network that launches on iHeartRadio on Wednesday.

Seven 20-somethings have designed and built "Kick", a youth-focused digital audio network that launches on iHeartRadio on Wednesday.

They were given one job: Build New Zealand's newest digital audio network - and you choose what it sounds like.

So NZME's 2021 radio internship team - seven 20-somethings, all graduates of the New Zealand Broadcasting School at the Ara Institute of Canterbury - have designed and built "Kick", a youth-focused digital audio network that launches on iHeartRadio on Wednesday.

The audio interns are doing the lot: from selecting the target audience, creating the playlists, running network promotions, marketing and launch strategy and branding.

"We've started with the music we know people go to festivals to hear but won't find on the radio," Kick content director Meg Wyatt said.

"We've gone totally digital on iHeartRadio because that's where our audiences are most likely to be. And Kick absolutely carries a playlist – because the unlimited choice that comes with streaming is becoming a burden - curated content is making a comeback."



While the Kick team have support from right across the NZME business, they've been given the reins to run the network the way they want.

"We have a responsibility to nurture young talent and provide them with the opportunity to grow their knowledge and gain the industry experience that will supplement the excellent training they've come to us with," NZME chief content officer Mike McClung said.

"Our young Kick team of Meg Wyatt, Isaac Carter, Kate Davey, Matt Hutchins, Bishop Ryan, Zoe Norton and Ella Shepherd represent the future of audio in New Zealand and we're all very much looking forward to hearing the results," McClung said.

Kick music director Isaac Carter said the network's music strength "will be in its diversity, which is indicative of our audience's listening habits and style".

"We'll play new, alternative music - and we'll have a strong focus on Kiwi artists," Carter said.

NZME has just been voted the best "media and communications" employer by New Zealand graduates in the 2021 GradNewZealand survey of New Zealand's most sought-after employers.

Last year, NZME employed 20 interns and cadets across the business.

"We're incredibly proud of NZME's record of supporting New Zealand's radio stars of the future into our industry, NZME chief radio officer Wendy Palmer said.

"In the past, our radio interns have had diverse roles across a variety of networks as they complete their training.

"This year we're harnessing the combined skills and energy of these incredibly talented young people by letting them build their own network from the ground up," Palmer said.

You'll find Kick exclusively on iHeartRadio from Wednesday, April 7.

Kick

Content director/on-air: Meg Wyatt

Music director/on-air: Isaac Carter

Digital director/producer: Kate Davey

Promotions manager/on-air: Matt Hutchins

Promotions manager/on-air: Bishop Ryan

Imaging producer/on-air: Zoe Norton

On-air: Ella Shepherd