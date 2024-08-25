Steel & Tube full year net profit falls 85% to $2.6m

Steel & Tube says underlying profit was in line with expectations. Photo / Supplied

Steel & Tube says underlying profit was in line with expectations. Photo / Supplied

Steel manufacturer and distributor Steel & Tube says its full year result reflects weak economic conditions, but it’s poised to take advantage of the rebound.

The company’s full year net profit for the year ended June fell 85% to $2.6 million, with revenue down 19% to $479.1m.

However, underlying profit was in line with expectations at $14.5m, reflecting a 21% drop in volumes.

“While the timing and pace of an economic recovery remains unclear, our expectation is that conditions should start to improve in the 2025 calendar year,” chief executive Mark Malpass said.

“We are navigating a challenging trading environment, but we are well positioned for demand growth when it returns.”