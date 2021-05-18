Steady as she goes for final GDT auction of the season

Photo / File

Prices in the final Global Dairy Trade auction for the season have remained steady, with only a 0.2 per cent drop from the previous event.

Whole milk powder - which has the biggest influence on Fonterra's farmgate milk price - was also down 0.2 per cent to an average US$4123/MT, while skim milk powder - Fonterra's second biggest reference product - lifted 0.7 per cent to an average US $3447/MT.

Butter milk powder was not offered at this event and butter fell 2.2 per cent to an average US$4929/MT.

Cheddar rose 1 per cent to an average US$4321/MT.

Anhydrous milk fat eased 0.1 per cent to an average US$5730/MT, while lactose was up 1.6 per cent to an average US$1251/MT.

A total of 21,140/MT of product was sold to 169 successful bidders.

As of March 17, Fonterra's 2020/21 forecast farmgate milk price range remained the same at $7.30-$7.90 per kg.

The midpoint of the range, off which farmers are paid, stayed at $7.60 per kg.