Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Global Dairy Trade auction dips slightly

Quick Read
The Country

Prices in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction have dipped for the second event in a row, with a 0.7 per cent drop across the board.

Whole Milk Powder - which has the biggest influence on Fonterra's farmgate milk price - rose 0.7 per cent to an average US$4,115/MT, while Skim Milk Powder - Fonterra's second biggest reference product - lifted 2.0 per cent to an average US $3,433/MT.

Butter Milk Powder posted the biggest increase - up 14.4 per cent to an average US$4,222/MT, but with very little product on offer.

All other reference products fell, with the biggest drop from Butter - down 12.1 per cent to an average US$5,035/MT.

Cheddar slid 4.5 per cent to an average US$4,274/MT, followed up Anhydrous Milk Fat, which eased 4.2 per cent to an average US$5,730/MT; with Lactose down 2.0 per cent to an average US$1,236/MT.

A total of 22,020MT of product was sold, to 108 successful bidders.

In an update on March 5, Fonterra lifted its 2020/21 forecast farmgate milk price range to $7.30-$7.90 per kg, up from $6.90-$7.50 per kg.

The midpoint of the range, off which farmers are paid, increased to $7.60 per kg.