Prices ease at first Global Dairy Trade auction of the season

Prices eased at the first Global Dairy Trade auction for the new season, with a 0.9 per cent drop from the previous event.

Whole milk powder - which has the biggest influence on Fonterra's farmgate milk price - was also down 0.5 per cent to an average US$4062/MT, while skim milk powder - Fonterra's second biggest reference product - dropped 0.5 per cent to an average US $3415/MT.

Butter milk powder was down 7.5 per cent to $3810/MT and butter fell 5.4 per cent to an average US$4690/MT.

Cheddar rose 0.5 per cent to an average US$4324/MT.

Anhydrous milk fat eased 0.8 per cent to an average US$5654/MT, while lactose dropped 1.6 per cent to an average US$1236/MT.

A total of 22,825/MT of product was sold to 169 successful bidders.

Fonterra started the 2021/22 season with a rise in the forecast farmgate milk price range from $7.30-$7.90 per kg to $7.25 - $8.75.

The midpoint of the range, off which farmers are paid, also rose from $7.60 per kg to $8 per kg.