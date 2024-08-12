Tourist numbers are at 83% of pre-Covid levels. Photo / Mike Scott

Overseas visitor arrivals are running 17% below pre-pandemic levels, despite a rise in tourist numbers from China, the United States and Australia.

The number of visitors totalled 3.2 million in the June 2024 year, according to data released by Stats NZ today, as industry concern grows about the impact of rising charges on the tourism recovery.

This was up 676,000 (27%) from the June 2023 year, but tourist arrival numbers have been marooned near 80% of pre-Covid levels for about a year for the sector, which had been New Zealand’s biggest foreign exchanger earner.

Air capacity is now running near 86% of 2019 levels and has flatlined since late last year.

Despite the increase shown in the Stats NZ figures, overseas visitor arrivals in the June 2024 year were 17% lower than the record for a June year of 3.9 million in 2019.