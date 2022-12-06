Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Spreading cyberattacks: Privacy Commissioner opening investigation into Wellington’s Mercury IT as Justice, Health hit

Chris Keall
By
7 mins to read
Mercury IT's systems have been hit by a ransomware attack - potentially compromising sensitive data it hosts for multiple clients.

Mercury IT's systems have been hit by a ransomware attack - potentially compromising sensitive data it hosts for multiple clients.

Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster is opening an investigation into Mercury IT, the Wellington-based IT provider whose systems have been hit by a ransomware attack - potentially compromising sensitive data it hosts for multiple clients, including

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business