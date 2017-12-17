Kamins said the new factory would need three employees, but forecast it would need seven or eight people this time next year.

Its current East Tamaki factory has 17 employees.

Riot Foods posted revenue of $1.4m in the last financial year, up from $860,000 the previous year. It is forecasting revenue growth of 50 per cent to $2.1m in 2018 and expects to generate sales of $7.4m in 2020.

Riot Food's bought nut butter business Poppy + Olive in April for an undisclosed amount, which currently accounts for 10 per cent of its group revenue.

Money raised would also be spent on Riot Food's Amazon operations, Kamins said.

"The challenge with Amazon has been keeping up with supply. We do get a lot of people buying, and because we are shipping it so far and because cashflow can be an issue for a small business, we end up missing out on sales and we've had to start again when the new shipment comes in," he said.

"The investment through PledgeMe will allows us to be able to hold more stock on Amazon to continue to grow it a lot faster."

Riot Foods recently signed a contract with Australian supermarket chain Coles to supply its biltong range, and in New Zealand, is supplying product to 10 new supermarkets per month.

Long term, Kamins said the company believed there were a couple of brands in New Zealand that it would like to acquire.

"We've also been working on a third brand for the portfolio which is at this stage is called brand X," Kamins said, "but that money will also allow us to create whole food products for affordable items with ingredients people can still recognise".