Riot Foods, the umbrella company which owns CleanPaleo and other food brands, is crowdfunding $1 million for equipment for its second factory.
The company, which was founded by Ryan Kamins and television personality Art Green in 2014, supplies "minimally-processed" paleo food items such as cereals and protein powders to 250 supermarkets nationwide.
Money raised through PledgeMe would be used to kit out its new Auckland Airport-based factory, holding more stock and for marketing purposes, Kamins said.
"Effectively what we're looking to do is set up enough machinery in the factory so we'll be able to supply the bigger orders," he said.
"The second factory is also about supporting the current parts of production that we're not doing ourselves, which we believe we could do a lot better."