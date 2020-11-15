Website of the Year

Small Business: Soap business Nectar gearing up to export

Andrea Blondel, founding director of Nectar. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

Andrea Blondel, founding director of handmade soap and shampoo bar business Nectar, talks, growing out of her home manufacturing unit, Covid-19 delays and gearing up to start working with international distributors in export markets.

What

