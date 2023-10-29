Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Small business: Simon Smuts-Kennedy on the cap-tivating legacy of Hills Hats

Alka Prasad
By
5 mins to read
Hills Hats owner Simon Smuts-Kennedy says the company has been through ups and downs in recent years, but is proud to keep manufacturing in Aotearoa.

Hills Hats owner Simon Smuts-Kennedy says the company has been through ups and downs in recent years, but is proud to keep manufacturing in Aotearoa.

As New Zealand’s oldest manufacturing business, Hills Hats has built a reputation of quality and excellence, according to owner Simon Smuts-Kennedy.

The company’s clients range from the Black Caps to the NZ Police, to musicians

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business