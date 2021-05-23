Website of the Year

Small Business: Entrepreneur looks to India for next business venture - Bera Skin

4 minutes to read
Hamish Donkers is using social media marketing to sell his skincare products. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

Christchurch entrepreneur Hamish Donkers, 25, founder of natural skincare brand Bera Skin, talks discovering a 6000-year-old alternative medicine and how a friend's trip to India influenced his latest e-commerce venture.

What does your business do?

