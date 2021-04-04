Website of the Year

Business

Small Business: Athleisure wear firm Zovari on benefits of brand synergies, sharing resources

5 minutes to read
Zovari was founded by the same team behind swimwear brand Cinnamon Swan. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

Auckland entrepreneur Geoff Gates, founder of athleisure brand Zovari, talks leveraging synergies off his swimwear brand and the benefits of running two e-commerce businesses alongside each other.

What does your business do?

Zovari is a

