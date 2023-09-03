SkyCity: DIA has applied to suspend its licence in NZ for casino operations. Photo / Getty Images

The Government department in charge of regulating SkyCity Entertainment Group’s casino licences has applied to suspend those at all three New Zealand venues.

An NZX announcement issued this morning said the Department of Internal Affairs was asking the Gambling Commission to temporarily suspend SkyCity Casino Management’s casino operator’s licence for a period “in the range of 10 days”.

The extraordinary move comes after a former customer complained about host responsibility.

SkyCity Casino Management holds the casino operator’s licence for the Auckland, Hamilton and Queenstown casinos.

“The commission will now consider whether to make an order to suspend SCML’s casino operator’s licence and, if so, the duration of any such suspension. A decision may not be forthcoming for a number of months,” the statement said.

The application was made under the New Zealand Gambling Act 2003 after a complaint in February last year to the department by a former customer who gambled at the SkyCity Auckland casino from August 2017 to February 2021.

“The secretary states in the application that SCML did not comply with requirements in its SkyCity Auckland host responsibility programme relating to the detection of incidences of continuous play by the customer.

“SkyCity will fully cooperate with the secretary in relation to the application and process. Given that the application is before the commission it would be inappropriate for SkyCity to comment further on the application and allegations at this stage,” the statement said.

The company gave no indication of the move when it announced its turnaround annual result last month. But chief executive Michael Ahearne certainly emphasised more host responsibility moves there and told the Herald about the technology SkyCity used from a local Kiwi business to identify problem gamblers.

Last month, the company provided $49 million in its accounts to cover a civil court penalty over its Adelaide casino’s alleged anti-money laundering failures.

The company said this was an accounting provision in the case being brought against it by an Australian financial regulator.

The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (Austrac) accused the casino giant of serious and systemic non-compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism rules.

Each of the contraventions alleged by the centre attracts a maximum civil penalty of between A$18 million and A$22.2m.

Austrac alleged SkyCity Adelaide contravened the law on an innumerable number of occasions, so it is not possible to determine a maximum penalty for the alleged breaches.

The proceedings were at a relatively early stage and SkyCity Adelaide was working towards agreeing facts and potential admissions before the Federal Court identified how to navigate any remaining disputed issues.

SkyCity said estimating the potential exposure to penalties with any degree of accuracy was challenging, given the outcome depended on some unknown factors.

The size of any penalty could vary materially from the amount of the provision.

Shares have been trading on the NZX around

