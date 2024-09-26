SkyCity handed $4.16 million fine, must pay within 15 days

Casino company SkyCity Entertainment Group has confirmed it was handed a $4.16 million fine for breaching anti-money laundering and terrorism financing obligations.
The company told the NZX the High Court imposed the civil penalty on SkyCity Casino Management (SCML) today.
The company must pay the Department of Internal Affairs within 15 days.
“This brings the department’s civil proceedings to an end,” SkyCity said in an announcement.
“SkyCity is aware that, as a casino operator, we have a responsibility to combat money laundering and terrorism financing. This is a responsibility we take very seriously,” chief executive Jason Walbridge said.