SkyCity handed $4.16 million fine, must pay within 15 days

“We will continue to upgrade our anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing systems to ensure we meet both our regulatory obligations and the expectations of the communities in which we operate,” he added.

SCML earlier this year admitted breaches spanning from 2018 to 2023, which related to largely historical matters.

The High Court on September 5 heard the company had stopped dealing with international casinos or money remitters on behalf of clients.

The casino’s counsel Alix Boberg said these changes were part of a series of reforms tackling high-risk aspects of the casino’s international business.

The Auckland casino operator could have faced a fine exceeding $5m but Boberg said it agreed with Internal Affairs that a 25% discount was available.

On a separate matter, SkyCity voluntarily shut its Auckland casino floor for five days earlier this month after breaching its host responsibility programme.