Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

SkyCity handed $4.16 million fine, must pay within 15 days

John Weekes
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Jason Walbridge stepped into his new role as SkyCity chief executive in July. Video / Jason Oxenham

Casino company SkyCity Entertainment Group has confirmed it was handed a $4.16 million fine for breaching anti-money laundering and terrorism financing obligations.

The company told the NZX the High Court imposed the civil penalty on SkyCity Casino Management (SCML) today.

The company must pay the Department of Internal Affairs within 15 days.

“This brings the department’s civil proceedings to an end,” SkyCity said in an announcement.

“SkyCity is aware that, as a casino operator, we have a responsibility to combat money laundering and terrorism financing. This is a responsibility we take very seriously,” chief executive Jason Walbridge said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We will continue to upgrade our anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing systems to ensure we meet both our regulatory obligations and the expectations of the communities in which we operate,” he added.

SCML earlier this year admitted breaches spanning from 2018 to 2023, which related to largely historical matters.

The High Court on September 5 heard the company had stopped dealing with international casinos or money remitters on behalf of clients.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The casino’s counsel Alix Boberg said these changes were part of a series of reforms tackling high-risk aspects of the casino’s international business.

The Auckland casino operator could have faced a fine exceeding $5m but Boberg said it agreed with Internal Affairs that a 25% discount was available.

On a separate matter, SkyCity voluntarily shut its Auckland casino floor for five days earlier this month after breaching its host responsibility programme.

Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business