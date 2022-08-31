Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

SkyCity Entertainment Group's $220m car park deal with Macquarie might be reversed

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
SkyCity is due to deliver the carparks by October 22. Photo / Janna Dixon

SkyCity is due to deliver the carparks by October 22. Photo / Janna Dixon

SkyCity's $220 million deal to offload its car parks to investment giant Macquarie is in jeopardy with the entertainment group unlikely to meet an October 22 deadline to hand over the assets due to fire

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.