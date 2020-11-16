Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

SkyCity Entertainment Group resignations - chairman Rob Campbell speaks

5 minutes to read
Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

SkyCity Entertainment Group's rash of resignations announced today did not indicate any instability or trouble with the business, its chairman told investors and analysts today.

Instead, Rob Campbell stressed the business was stable and changes

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.