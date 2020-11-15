SkyCity shakeup: Executives Graeme Stephens, Rob Hamilton and Liza McNally all depart

Graeme Stephens and Michael Ahearne. Photo / Todd Eyre

A major shakeup at SkyCity Entertainment Group has seen three executives suddenly depart the business.

Chief executive Graeme Stephens is suddenly leaving the business at the end of the month, to be replaced by chief operating officer Michael Ahearne.

In the sudden move not previously signalled, SkyCity chairman Rob Campbell announced the change as well as resignations of chief financial officer Rob Hamilton and chief marketing officer Liza McNally.

Ahearne is currently SkyCity's chief operating officer and has overseen SkyCity's operations across New Zealand and Australia since December 2017 and launched SkyCity online casino in August 2019.

He has significant global experience in the gaming industry across both land-based and online casinos.

Campbell thanked Stephens for his leadership of the company since his appointment in May 2017 but did not explain the reason behind his departure.

What has happened at the company for three senior executives to leave at once is unclear at this stage.

Michael Ahearne, chief operating officer, SkyCity Entertainment Group. Photo / Michael Craig

Incoming CEO Ahearne previously held a number of senior commercial, operational and product leadership roles at Paddy Power Betfair, one of the world's leaders in sports betting and gaming.

Before that, he had a 13-year career in the Australasian gaming and entertainment sector, 10 years of which were spent at The Star Casino, Sydney, where he held senior management positions and, following that, three years as chief operating officer for Aristocrat in the Australia and New Zealand regions.

He is a qualified accountant and holds an MBA from the University of Technology, Sydney.

SkyCity has also released a major investor presentation today.

