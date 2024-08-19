Sky TV forced to move to new satellite option sooner after supply issue

Sky TV says it's facing an accelerated migration to an alternative satellite option next year.

Pay TV provider Sky Television says it’s facing an accelerated migration to an alternative satellite option next year following delays to an agreed satellite supply with Australian telco Optus.

In an update to the market this afternoon, Sky said this would result in a “rephasing of costs from FY26 into FY25″.

Sky is due to transition from its current D-Series satellite (Optus D2), which reaches end-of-life in 2025, to the new software-enabled satellite (Optus 11) at a future date.

But Sky said it was notified by Optus that the Optus 11 satellite that was expected to be ready for service in late 2025 has experienced further manufacturing delays.

Optus will also bring the end of the commercial operation of the Optus D2 satellite forward to May 2025.