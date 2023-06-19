Former Prime Minister Sir John Key with Crimson Global Academy president Jamie Beaton. Photo / supplied

Former Prime Minister Sir John Key has signed up for another four-year term as a senior adviser for Crimson Global Academy.

It comes as the New Zealand-based virtual school, set up in 2019, has been nominated as a finalist for best innovation at the World’s Best School Prize.

“Over the last four years I have witnessed first-hand the power and disruptive potential of Crimson to improve outcomes in education here in Aotearoa and around the world,” said Key.

“The results of Crimson’s work, and what it helps young people achieve, are being recognised globally.

“In a decade, schooling will look very different to how it does now. Crimson’s team and core beliefs are about unlocking opportunity and potential for young people. Why wouldn’t I want to continue to be part of that journey?”

Crimson Global Academy was established by wunderkind Jamie Beaton. As well as Key, its advisory board features former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, and former Olympian Barbara Kendall.

According to a citation on the World’s Best School Prize website page, Crimson has been shortlisted for the best innovation award for the way it is “redefining the boundaries of online education”.

“Crimson Global Academy, a virtual school founded in Auckland, New Zealand, with students joining live classes from 55 countries around the world, is revolutionising education by embracing innovative approaches to teaching and learning.

“Recognising the challenges posed by 100 per cent virtual education, the school has designed a comprehensive programme that not only mitigates the shortcomings of virtual learning but also nurtures healthy and thriving student communities. Through a combination of expert educators, cutting-edge technology, and personalised instruction, Crimson Global Academy is redefining the boundaries of online education.”

The citation says one of the key innovations is CGA’s flexibility in delivering a mix of group and one-on-one instruction.

“This flexibility enables students to schedule their studies for maximum productivity, access appropriately challenging courses across subjects without grade-level limitations, and benefit from the expertise of top-tier teachers.”

The winner of the World’s Best School Prizes will be announced in October.







