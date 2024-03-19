Singapore Airlines is revamping its Premium Economy cabin.

Singapore Airlines is revamping its Premium Economy service as demand for the cabin class runs hot to and from New Zealand.

The airline has unveiled a revamped Premium Economy (PE) in-flight experience, including an expanded food and beverage selection and a new amenity kit, on aircraft from March 31.

Its New Zealand general manager George Robertson said PE was available across all the airline’s scheduled flights departing from Auckland and Christchurch, and remains “extremely popular” with New Zealand-based customers travelling to destinations across Asia and Europe.

Ashleigh Teixeira, head of operations at Flight Centre’s luxury brand Travel Associates NZ, said PE is “incredibly popular” for Kiwis heading abroad, especially for long-haul travel.

Demand for PE through Travel Associates and Flight Centre has remained steady over the past year after a post-pandemic surge.

“For our customers, we know little touches like a glass of champagne when boarding a plane, gourmet food options and more leg room can make all the difference,” said Teixeira.

Premium Economy has been described as a “Goldilocks” product - it can’t be so good that it will tempt passengers to forgo the highly lucrative Business Class cabins but enough of a step up and priced right to encourage Economy passengers to upgrade.

A price snapshot through Google Flights shows a return Economy fare on Singapore Airlines between Auckland and Singapore starts at $2818 next month and PE is $5021.

As part of the revamp, PE passengers on Singapore Airlines will now get a glass of Charles de Cazanove Brut Tradition NV champagne after takeoff, and can choose from an expanded menu of appetisers and main courses, including a beef bourguignon and Thai-style crab curry.

The airline has developed over 200 new appetisers, main courses and desserts as part of this expansion of the meals, which will consist of a seasonal appetiser, main course, bread, dessert and cheese and crackers, all served on a full-sized tray.

Customers may also choose from an expanded Book the Cook menu, which features up to 20 dishes available on rotation, for pre-order at least 24 hours before departure. Wines include a 2023 Wairau River sauvignon blanc.

The new United States-made Out of the Woods amenity kit, made from eco-friendly materials, will be available on flights from New Zealand.

First introduced by Taiwan’s Eva Air and Britain’s Virgin Atlantic in the early 1990s, Premium Economy has soared in popularity.

Singapore Airlines introduced PE after seeing what other carriers had done with the cabin.

“Since its introduction in 2015, PE has become popular with our customers. They appreciate the added amenities, heightened comfort, and the extra personal space it offers, all at an excellent value,” said the airline’s vice-president of customer experience, Yeoh Phee Teik.

The revamp came after feedback from passengers and customer research.

“Based on these insights, we have undertaken this comprehensive revamp of our Premium Economy Class in-flight offerings, which we believe will delight our customers.”

New in-flight entertainment systems and cabin products were also on the way.

Singapore Airlines has been flying to New Zealand for 48 years. With joint venture partner Air New Zealand, it operates 21 times weekly between Auckland and Singapore, and flies its own Airbus A350 aircraft daily from Christchurch to Singapore.

The airline made a strong recovery following the pandemic, and last month the group’s passenger network - including Scoot - covered 121 destinations in 35 countries and territories. Passenger demand was up 20 per cent on a year ago.

