Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Singapore Airlines bringing first class back to its New Zealand route

4 minutes to read
Singapore Airlines' Boeing 777-300s have four first class seats. Photo / Supplied

Singapore Airlines' Boeing 777-300s have four first class seats. Photo / Supplied

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Singapore Airlines is bringing back aircraft with First Class cabins for the first time since the pandemic hit in 2020.

The airline will operate a Boeing 777-300ER with four cabin classes between Singapore and Auckland

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.