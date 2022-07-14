Singapore Airlines' Boeing 777-300s have four first class seats. Photo / Supplied

Singapore Airlines is bringing back aircraft with First Class cabins for the first time since the pandemic hit in 2020.

The airline will operate a Boeing 777-300ER with four cabin classes between Singapore and Auckland from October 30.

Airlines are reporting heavy demand for premium cabins and the option of first class through the Singapore stopover will be welcomed by the travel industry. Before the pandemic, New Zealand had been well served by airlines that offered high-end cabins - particularly in Airbus A380s, which are still to return.

Emirates' 777-300s, which fly to Dubai via Kuala Lumpur, also offer First Class, with eight seats. Qatar Airways also operates 777-300s via Adelaide to Doha which are regarded as First Class-equivalent Q-Suites.

Business travel is recovering, according to figures out today, and travellers are willing to pay more with international fares up by as much as 60 per cent on three years ago.

Data from Corporate Traveller, a travel management provider for SMEs, shows a steady increase in international bookings as New Zealand travel restrictions ease. The firm's international air sales are now sitting at roughly 65 per cent of pre-Covid volume.



The Singapore Airlines aircraft has a total of 264 First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class seats.

Singapore Airlines' First Class has just four seats which convert into what the airline says are among the largest fully-flat beds in the sky.

The aircraft will operate daily on SQ285/SQ286 between Auckland and Singapore from the end of October to March 25 next year, replacing the current Airbus A350-900 aircraft operating the route.

The airline will resume its SQ281/282 service, operating four times weekly during the New Zealand summer, meaning there will be a total of 11 weekly Singapore Airlines flights between Singapore and Auckland.

Singapore Airlines NZ country manager George Robertson. Photo / Supplied

And last month it reinstated daily services between Christchurch and Singapore.

The alliance partnership between Singapore Airlines and Air New Zealand means passengers also have the option of travelling between Auckland and Singapore on one of Air New Zealand's daily services, offering a choice of 18 weekly flights between the two cities.

Singapore Airlines general manager New Zealand, George Robertson, said the return of the Boeing 777-300 was another positive step for the local travel industry and Aotearoa's recovery.

"Returning First Class to Auckland provides another option for Kiwi customers to resume their international travel plans in comfort after a difficult couple of years,'' Robertson said.

"It is exciting to see the demand for travel continue to grow as borders reopen and international travel rebounds, and we look forward to what the future holds for our services to New Zealand."

Corporate Traveller New Zealand's general manager Keeley Alton said the high demand for travel shouldn't be underestimated, considering overall capacity constraints in and out of New Zealand.

"Airline capacity is currently only at about 40 per cent, which means there are fewer flight options and subsequently more expensive airfares," Alton said.

Based on April-May 2022 data, compared to the same period in 2019, domestic airfares are up 16 per cent and international airfares are up by almost 60 per cent.

"Interestingly, this doesn't seem to be putting off our SME customers who are busy forging international relationships again to help increase sales, expand into new markets and source new partnerships."

The company has also seen a surge in new customers who were previously DIY travel bookers, proving the value businesses are placing in the travel advice model during a time when travel is more complex than before.

The planning stage of travel is more important than ever.

Alton recommends customers book at least four weeks in advance to access flight options and choice, especially if they're wanting to travel in premium cabins.

Corporate Traveller New Zealand's general manager, Keeley Alton. Photo / Dean Purcell

"For the time being, last-minute trips to satellite offices or to sign a quick business deal aren't always possible. You do need to book in advance to secure a seat and a better price."

Alton expects bookings to continue to increase, with travel restrictions continuing to ease, and full airline capacity expected to return into the new year - pushing down prices and giving travellers more options.