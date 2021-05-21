Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Silver Lake v Forsyth Barr - the pros and cons of two NZ Rugby deals

9 minutes to read
The rugby community would back an IPO of NZ Rugby, investment chiefs say. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The rugby community would back an IPO of NZ Rugby, investment chiefs say. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

Less than two hours after the Herald revealed on May 14 that Forsyth Barr was proposing a partial flotation of NZ Rugby's commercial business, the wealth management firm's boss said the response was overwhelming.

"The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.