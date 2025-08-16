Advertisement
Should you keep mortgage payments high when interest rates drop? - Nadine Higgins

Nadine Higgins
The Prosperity Project host
Before committing to keeping your fixed mortgage repayments high when interest rates come down, it's best to ask yourself a few questions.

Opinion by Nadine Higgins
Nadine Higgins is the host of NZME's personal finance podcast The Prosperity Project and a financial adviser at enableMe. She was formerly a financial journalist and broadcaster.
THE FACTS

  • When locking in a lower mortgage rate, consider if you should keep repayments the same.
  • Offset or revolving credit accounts can provide flexibility and save interest, but require disciplined use.
  • Preserving liquidity offers protection against unforeseen financial challenges.

When you lock in a new, lower, mortgage interest rate (hooray!) the question the bank often asks is whether you want to leave the repayments the same.

If repayments at higher interest rates weren’t completely crippling you, it might seem like the answer is obvious – if more

