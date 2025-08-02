Advertisement
KiwiSaver tips for self-employed: How to maximise retirement savings - Nadine Higgins

Nadine Higgins
Opinion by Nadine Higgins
Nadine Higgins is the host of NZME's personal finance podcast The Prosperity Project and a financial adviser at enableMe. She was formerly a financial journalist and broadcaster.
THE FACTS

  • KiwiSaver’s $110 billion fund isn’t benefiting self-employed Kiwis equally due to lack of employer contributions.
  • The Government tax credit for KiwiSaver was halved, reducing its appeal for the self-employed.
  • Self-employed individuals should strategise contributions, review fund types, and consider company structures for better retirement outcomes.

With $110 billion in funds under management and growing, KiwiSaver is making a dent in Kiwis’ retirement shortfall – but there’s one group of New Zealanders who aren’t benefiting to the same extent.

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders are self-employed – according to Infometrics it’s about one

Save