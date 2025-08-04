Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The rise of KiwiSaver investment in private equity and what it means for you – The Prosperity Project

Nadine Higgins
By
The Prosperity Project host·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Fisher Funds chief investment officer Ashley Gardyne says investing in private equity has the potential to deliver better returns. Photo / Supplied.

Fisher Funds chief investment officer Ashley Gardyne says investing in private equity has the potential to deliver better returns. Photo / Supplied.

More KiwiSaver providers are making moves into private equity investments, opening what was once an asset class exclusively for the rich to everyday investors.

Fisher Funds is the latest to ramp up its involvement in this area, setting up a private equity team and committing more than $1 billion

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save