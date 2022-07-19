Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

'She fake-resigned and got a promotion': How job counter-offers inflate wages

6 minutes to read
How open gang warfare and brazen shootings are affecting Auckand’s crime stats, business confidence at a record low and sweltering heat hits the UK in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

How open gang warfare and brazen shootings are affecting Auckand’s crime stats, business confidence at a record low and sweltering heat hits the UK in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Damien Venuto
By
Damien Venuto

Front Page Podcast Host

"The best way to get a raise is to apply for a new job," a media colleague once told me.

He was working for one of the two major television companies in New Zealand. Over

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.