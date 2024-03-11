Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Sharesies just had a record day: The winners and losers

Chris Keall
By
6 mins to read
Sharesies had its biggest-ever day last Monday, with its members trading around $36 million worth of stock.

Sharesies had its biggest-ever day last Monday, with its members trading around $36 million worth of stock.

Co-founder Leighton Roberts on what drove Sharesies’ biggest-ever trading day, a new partnership that’s seen a spike in KiwiSaver customers, and a reader complaint about his firm’s undisclosed partner for bank deposits.

Sharesies had its

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business