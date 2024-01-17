Voyager 2023 media awards
Business

How much Kiwis are investing in new Bitcoin funds

Madison Reidy
By
3 mins to read
BlackRock’s application for a Bitcoin ETF has pushed the price of the digital asset up 80 per cent for the year, above US$30,000. Plus, how the Fed’s interest rate pause may prolong pain for the U.S economy.

It seems New Zealand investors trust BlackRock’s Bitcoin option most, with a significant slice of trades flowing into its new fund.

BlackRock was one of 11 issuers that launched a Bitcoin traded fund (ETF) on United States stock markets last week, following approval, but not endorsement, from the US regulator.

