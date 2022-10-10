Pushpay's software is used for church donations. Photo / Chris Keall

NZX-listed Pushpay, which is subject to takeover approaches, has had its shares placed in a trading halt.

The trading halt has been put in place pending the release of an announcement from the issuer, NZ RegCo said, adding that it was requested by Pushpay.

"The trading halt will remain in place until the release of the announcement or market open on Wednesday, 12 October 2022."

Pushpay shares last traded at $1.19, up 4c or 3.5 per cent. The stock is down 36 per cent over the past 52 weeks.

In May the company said it was at an early stage of dealing with unsolicited takeover approaches but had not entered into any agreements, including with a private equity firm that's launching a bid with another existing shareholder.

That followed an earlier announcement when it said it had received unsolicited, non-binding and conditional expressions of interest or approaches from third parties looking to acquire the company. The board has appointed Goldman Sachs to assist as financial adviser.

Since April, it had received additional interest from multiple parties, Pushpay said in May.

Australian private equity firm BGH Capital and a large Pushpay shareholder, Sixth Street Partners, were revealed as one group making a bid to buy the church donation software company.