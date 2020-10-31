Sharebroker of the year - Forsyth Barr

Forsyth Barr's Andy Bowley (left) accepts the sharebroking Firm of the Year Award from Massey Business School's Jeff Stangl at the 2020 Infinz finance industry awards

Duncan Bridgeman is head of premium business content for the New Zealand Herald

Massey Business SchoolSharebroking Firm of the Year

Forsyth Barr has been crowned Sharebroking Firm of the Year for the first time at the annual Infinz Awards held in Auckland last week.

In making the award, the judges noted that Forsyth Barr displayed "exceptional corporate and industry access, a strong and consistent research offering and top tier deal execution."

The award, sponsored by Massey Business School, was determined by polling New Zealand-based fund managers which actively invest in Australasian equities.

The judging criteria included research capabilities, sales account management and quality of execution, investment banking capabilities, depth and breadth of the team, and the use of technology for delivery of service and product.

Forsyth Barr chief executive Neil Paviour-Smith says: "This award recognises an outstanding performance from our research and institutional equities teams. As these awards are judged directly by the industry, this is a very welcome acknowledgement of performance from our clients".

Head of Research Andy Bowley said the firm was humbled by the recognition of clients and the industry.

"It's great to get recognition of the investment that's been put in over the years.

"As a team you have to keep focused on what's in front of you and ultimately you have to provide clients with a value added service, which is what we try and do.

"What we try and do, day in, day out, is create investment ideas and opportunities for our clients to add value. And I think we've probably done that better in recent times than at any other time."

Forsyth Barr also did well in the Infinz equity research rankings and for the seventh consecutive year was rated number one for strategy and quantitative research.

The firm ranked first or second in 10 of the 13 research sectors judged.

It was rated first for research in consumer discretionary, strategy and quantitative, energy and fuel, food, beverages and agriculture, and small caps.

"We have a good balance between wise old heads that have been with the business for a long time and the energy of youth, which we have been developing for a fair few years," Bowley says.