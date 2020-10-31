Website of the Year

Sharebroker of the year - Forsyth Barr

Forsyth Barr's Andy Bowley (left) accepts the sharebroking Firm of the Year Award from Massey Business School's Jeff Stangl at the 2020 Infinz finance industry awards

Duncan Bridgeman
By:

Duncan Bridgeman is head of premium business content for the New Zealand Herald

Massey Business SchoolSharebroking Firm of the Year

Forsyth Barr has been crowned Sharebroking Firm of the Year for the first time at the annual Infinz Awards held in Auckland last week.

In making the award,

