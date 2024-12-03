Advertisement
SFO roading bribery and corruption case: Jason Koroheke jailed

NZ Herald
Auckland District Court, seen here with cladding for seismic strengthening work, where Koroheke was sentenced. Photo / John Weekes

Former roading contract manager Jason Koroheke has been imprisoned for a $1.5 million corruption scheme.

“This case underscores the significant consequences of placing too much trust in a senior employee and the misuse of a position of power,” SFO director Karen Chang said today.

“The actions of Koroheke not only broke the law but also diverted public funds, reducing resources available for essential services which in this case were for road maintenance.“

She added: ”We were able to uncover this wrongdoing thanks to a brave tip-off from a subcontractor, emphasising the importance of speaking up against fraud and corruption. This case is also a reminder of the need for robust internal controls and vigilance.”

The subcontractors in the scheme submitted invoices to Broadspectrum, both real and fake, which Koroheke authorised.

The SFO said once Broadspectrum paid the subcontractors, they used this money to provide gifts to Koroheke in the form of cash, goods or services.

Today at the Auckland District Court, he was sentenced to four years and five months’ imprisonment.

“Unlawful kickback payments” characterised some of the offending, Crown prosecutor Todd Simmonds KC told Auckland District Court last week.

Simmonds described the scheme as a “money-go-round”.

At that hearing, defence counsel Jeremy Bioletti said some of the relevant road work related to a “one-in-100-year” storm which caused damage requiring rapid repairs.

“It wasn’t simply a case of Koroheke seeing to make money. Certainly, that was part of it, but another part of it was that the site that was chosen was more cost-effective.”

Koroheke was set to have a judge-alone trial but in late June pleaded guilty to three fraud charges and 14 charges of accepting gifts by an agent.

