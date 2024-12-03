Auckland District Court, seen here with cladding for seismic strengthening work, where Koroheke was sentenced. Photo / John Weekes

Auckland District Court, seen here with cladding for seismic strengthening work, where Koroheke was sentenced. Photo / John Weekes

Former roading contract manager Jason Koroheke has been imprisoned for a $1.5 million corruption scheme.

“This case underscores the significant consequences of placing too much trust in a senior employee and the misuse of a position of power,” SFO director Karen Chang said today.

“The actions of Koroheke not only broke the law but also diverted public funds, reducing resources available for essential services which in this case were for road maintenance.“

She added: ”We were able to uncover this wrongdoing thanks to a brave tip-off from a subcontractor, emphasising the importance of speaking up against fraud and corruption. This case is also a reminder of the need for robust internal controls and vigilance.”

The subcontractors in the scheme submitted invoices to Broadspectrum, both real and fake, which Koroheke authorised.