Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

SFO roading bribery case: Jason Koroheke sentencing delayed, court hears of family tragedy

John Weekes
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
An elaborate million-dollar 'money-go-round', freak storm and family tragedy have been outlined at an Auckland roading corruption case. Photo / 123rf

An elaborate million-dollar 'money-go-round', freak storm and family tragedy have been outlined at an Auckland roading corruption case. Photo / 123rf

Roading contract mananger Jason Koroheke orchestrated a dishonest scheme that caused $1.5 million in losses, a court heard today.

“Unlawful kickback payments” characterised some of the offending, Crown prosecutor Todd Simmonds KC told Auckland District Court.

Simmonds acknowledged the loss of Koroheke’s daughter Chozyn Koroheke, who was shot dead

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business