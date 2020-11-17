Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Serko reports $10m loss as corporate travel collapses. What's next

3 minutes to read

Serko's recent $67m capital raise gives the travel software company breathing space, and positions it for growth once the market normalises, chairwoman Claudia Batten says. Photo / Nick Reed

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

NZX-listed travel booking and expense management software maker Serko has reported a $10 million first-half net loss - versus an $866,000 net loss a year ago.

Revenue was also hit as the pandemic closed borders,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.