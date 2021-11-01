Serious Fraud Office executes search warrants on Christchurch businesses

SFO director Julie Read.

The Serious Fraud Office has executed search warrants as part of an investigation concerning Thomas Alexander Tuira, Aroha Awhinanui Tuira and their companies Ngākau Aroha Investments Limited and Power to Me Aotearoa Tapui Limited.

The agency is seeking information from the public that may be relevant to the investigation.

Companies Office records show the companies are located in Burwood, Christchurch.

A brief statement issued this morning said no further comment will be made by the SFO while the investigation is underway.

The SFO operates under two sets of investigative powers.

Part 1 of the SFO Act provides that it may act where the director "has reason to suspect that an investigation into the affairs of any person may disclose serious or complex fraud".

Part 2 of the SFO Act provides the SFO with more extensive powers where: "... the director has reasonable grounds to believe that an offence involving serious or complex fraud may have been committed ..."

