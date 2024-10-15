Seeka's performance is looking up after a tough loss-making FY23.

Seeka, Australasia’s largest kiwifruit producer, says excellent fruit quality has helped lift its forecast full-year before-tax profit and declare an interim dividend of 10c per share.

The NZX-listed company said forecast full-year earnings guidance at a profit before tax level has increased from a previous range of $17-21 million to between $21m and $25m.

In FY23, Seeka reported a loss of $21m.

“The improved forecast reflects enactment of a clear strategy, excellent fruit quality and performance, efficiencies and margins across the business,” it said in a market statement ahead of its 2024 half-year results.

It also declared a dividend of 10c a share to be paid on January 20, ahead of the normal dividend payment month of April.